Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

NYSE EXP opened at $146.00 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

