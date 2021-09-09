Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,497 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of TriNet Group worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of TNET opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.02. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $1,793,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,869 shares of company stock worth $14,174,980. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

