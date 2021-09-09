Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,636 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $131.29 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.