Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,154 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Century Communities worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 169,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $8,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

