SafeCoin Price Tops $0.29 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $13,487.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.31 or 0.99817802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054092 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.42 or 0.00896790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.05 or 0.00435319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00314651 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00067849 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005134 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

