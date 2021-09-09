salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 820,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $200,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 72,171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,748,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 18.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.13. 33,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,776. The stock has a market cap of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.47, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,356 shares of company stock valued at $188,821,997 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.