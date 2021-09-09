salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.91. 107,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,356 shares of company stock worth $188,821,997. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.