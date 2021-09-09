Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €28.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.65 ($37.24).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €32.08 ($37.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.50. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12 month high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

