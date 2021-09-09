Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.84. 16,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 569,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

