Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $893,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.41. 10,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

