Sandy Spring Bank Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 78.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

