Sandy Spring Bank Sells 450 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 83.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $380.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.75.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.