Sandy Spring Bank Takes $26,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $51.65 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.

