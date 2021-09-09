Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.00 ($116.47).

SAN opened at €84.79 ($99.75) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.59.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

