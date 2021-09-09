SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 178.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after buying an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 11,172.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SAP by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after buying an additional 367,097 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $146.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

