ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $282,821.76 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ScanSource stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SCSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ScanSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

