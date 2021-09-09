Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is HC Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 13.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.28. 3,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,285. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.