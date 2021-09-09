Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 179,342 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,669,000 after buying an additional 116,569 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 42,236 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 195,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.

