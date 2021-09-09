Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.19

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.19 and last traded at $109.59, with a volume of 1544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 278.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

