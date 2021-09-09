Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after acquiring an additional 315,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.