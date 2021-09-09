Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of SCRYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,592. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.42. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.2178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

