Scotiabank Lowers Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$24.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCLAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of TCLAF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

