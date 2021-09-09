Scotiabank Upgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to “Outperform”

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE GGB opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,692,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 791,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after buying an additional 977,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

