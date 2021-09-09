Scotiabank Upgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to “Outperform”

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.
NYSE GGB opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
