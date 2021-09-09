SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Holdings Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 124.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,829 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 71,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $619.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

