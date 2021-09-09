Sebastian Evans Purchases 11,000 Shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,450.00 ($7,464.29).
Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Sebastian Evans acquired 11,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$10,450.00 ($7,464.29).
- On Friday, August 6th, Sebastian Evans acquired 10,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$9,500.00 ($6,785.71).
- On Thursday, July 29th, Sebastian Evans acquired 10,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$9,900.00 ($7,071.43).
The company has a current ratio of 99.67, a quick ratio of 99.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.
