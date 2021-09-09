SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCWX. Barclays upped their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 125,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,040. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.