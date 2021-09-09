Sei Investments Co. Acquires 195,934 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

