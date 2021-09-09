Sei Investments Co. Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after buying an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $16,176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $9,914,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $5,160,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,138 shares of company stock worth $2,858,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

