Sei Investments Co. Purchases 36,640 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Stifel Financial worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 44,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.