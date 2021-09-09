Sei Investments Co. Sells 515 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

