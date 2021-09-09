Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.55.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 9,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,779 shares of company stock worth $2,773,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

