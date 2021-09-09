Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.
SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.55.
NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 9,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78.
In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,779 shares of company stock worth $2,773,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
