SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Down 8.5%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 17,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,271,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGOC. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

