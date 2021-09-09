Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce $199.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.80 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $130.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $743.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.70 million to $753.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $966.78 million, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -143.66 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.81.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

