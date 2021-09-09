Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Takes $348,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.99. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,452. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.90. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $160.14 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

