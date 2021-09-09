Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.14.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

