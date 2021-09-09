Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B opened at C$36.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.29. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$21.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

