ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $230.00

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.00 and last traded at $227.40, with a volume of 1093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.85.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.14 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,938,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,632 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

