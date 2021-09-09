ShockWave Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,547 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 929% compared to the typical daily volume of 442 put options.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,938,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $13,982,632. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,594,000 after buying an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $237.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.14 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

