Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 78.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 1.6% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $26.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,504.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,515.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

