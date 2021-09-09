Showcase Hits One Day Volume of $36,206.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $440,312.06 and approximately $36,206.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 57.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00133727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00192701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.43 or 0.07397392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.62 or 0.99841776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00773222 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.