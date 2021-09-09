Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $130.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock stock opened at $113.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $118.38. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 143,217 shares of company stock worth $15,044,673 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.