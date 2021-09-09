Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,648,298 shares.The stock last traded at $14.54 and had previously closed at $14.93.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.