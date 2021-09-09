Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $269.75

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $269.75 and last traded at $268.11, with a volume of 4591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $140,078,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after buying an additional 391,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

