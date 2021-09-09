Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 25,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SIG stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 1,079,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $88.50.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
