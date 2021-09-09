Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 25,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIG stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 1,079,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.