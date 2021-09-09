Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $23.05

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.05, but opened at $22.16. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $670.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

