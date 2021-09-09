Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.47. 7,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 192,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBTX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.
The company has a market cap of $763.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.