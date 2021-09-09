SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $279.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

