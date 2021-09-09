Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.43. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 22,388 shares changing hands.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $757.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 774,411 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 526,256 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 359,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

