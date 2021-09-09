Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.69. 11,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 25,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.41% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

