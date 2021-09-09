Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$5.75 target price for the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SOT.UN traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.32. The company had a trading volume of 184,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$360.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

